Advertisement

Springfield students head back to school to new buildings and procedures

Two new schools open for students for the 2020-21 academic year.
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Students in Springfield head back to school Monday to brand new procedures and a couple of brand new school buildings.

Delaware Elementary School’s new building is designed to accommodate students of all abilities. Features include larger hallways to help students using assistant devices to navigate going to class comfortably. All-inclusive playground equipment is another key component.

The Adah Fullbright early childhood center will have some of those new features as well.

The two new facilities are results of the Proposition S projects. Other changes include storm shelters in the new schools. The storm shelters and safe rooms are for students, staff and even the community during major weather events.

Proposition S is a $168 million bond issue passed by voters. It payed for facilities improvement projects at more than 35 schools. .

“One of the new proposition S projects include double points of entry,” said Stephen Hall with Springfield Public Schools. The other exciting piece is we have 30 other buildings in the district that will have those secured double entries that is a result of proposition S.”

Some projects are close to being completed but will not be ready for the first day of school including Sunshine Elementary School. It is now scheduled for an October opening.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and (not so) humid

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
After another very warm and sunny day across the Ozarks on Sunday, we’ll see mainly fair skies, outside of a few high clouds, through the overnight hours and into the day on Monday. Some fair weather clouds will be possible Monday afternoon, but otherwise, we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

News

CoxHealth opens and expands new school care program at Meyer Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
Initially, the new program was just for children of the CoxHealth staff. They’re now expanding it to include OTC, Drury, and Evangel employees since those schools are supplementing the teaching assistants and tutors for the program.

News

2 arrested, 1 injured after shooting at Club Rodeo in Springfield

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
The shooting broke out around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Club Rodeo.

News

School starting back up: What law enforcement want drivers to keep in mind

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
For many, it probably will feel a bit strange to see flashing lights, yellow buses and school zone signs blinking on the side of the road after several months without any of that. But school is back and local police and state highway patrol want drivers to be just as ready as the kids heading back to school.

Latest News

News

Crews battle large blaze at Elks Lodge in Kimberling City

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Emergency crews responded to a structure fire Sunday, August 23 at Elks Lodge in Kimberling City.

News

West Plains Boys and Girls Club delays opening to September

Updated: 10 hours ago
West Plains Boys and Girls Club delays opening to September 8th

Elks Lodge Fire - August 23, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Springfield man rides trike cross-country to bring more awareness to Black Lives Matter movement

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
A Springfield man, Patrick Grayson, is trying to draw more attention to the Black Lives Matter movement, among other social justice issues by riding his trike across the country.

Local

Community Foundation of the Ozarks awards second round of COVID-19 Regional Recovery Grants

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks will award $100,000 to nine agencies in its second round of monthly COVID-19 Regional Recovery Grants.

News

St. Louis Blues: What’s next for captain Alex Pietrangelo?

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Alex Pietrangelo captained the St. Louis Blues to their first Stanley Cup championship last year. Now, all eyes are on his future with the franchise.