Springfield students head back to school to new buildings and procedures

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Students in Springfield head back to school Monday to brand new procedures and a couple of brand new school buildings.

Delaware Elementary School’s new building is designed to accommodate students of all abilities. Features include larger hallways to help students using assistant devices to navigate going to class comfortably. All-inclusive playground equipment is another key component.

The Adah Fullbright early childhood center will have some of those new features as well.

The two new facilities are results of the Proposition S projects. Other changes include storm shelters in the new schools. The storm shelters and safe rooms are for students, staff and even the community during major weather events.

Proposition S is a $168 million bond issue passed by voters. It payed for facilities improvement projects at more than 35 schools. .

“One of the new proposition S projects include double points of entry,” said Stephen Hall with Springfield Public Schools. The other exciting piece is we have 30 other buildings in the district that will have those secured double entries that is a result of proposition S.”

Some projects are close to being completed but will not be ready for the first day of school including Sunshine Elementary School. It is now scheduled for an October opening.

