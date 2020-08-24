Advertisement

Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District Board deadlocked over vacant seat appointment

By Andrew Havranek
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The deadlock on who should fill the vacant seat on the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District Board of Directors left behind by Brian Layman doesn’t seem to be coming to an end.

”With having two board members left on the board, by Missouri State Statute 321, the remaining board members appoint the third board member to the open position,” said Chief Joseph LaPlant.

Bob Hemen nominated Rick Butler. Butler ran against Denise Dill in the June election, but lost. Dill nominated Garrett Blackwell, a former board member.

Since there are only two people on the board, there is no one available to ‘second’ either nomination.

LaPlant said they could take the matter to court.

”They would have to go to Camden County Court and present the case of ‘this is where we’re at. This is who I want, this is who the other one wants,’ and as a judge to decide” LaPlant said.

But, Dill and Hemen have to agree to take the issue to the judge. Dill recommended it at the last meeting, Hemen refused.

Earlier this year, voters approved expanding the board from three to five members. That election will happen in April 2021.

”I think the biggest thing you’re going to see with the five person board is we’re never going to have an impasse like we have now,” LaPlant said.

Dill and Hemen could possibly be deadlocked until that election.

Once the two new members are sworn in, they can appoint someone to the current vacant seat, putting an end to the deadlock.

LaPlant said that could affect the budget for next year.

”We can move forward into the next year, we’d have to use the previously approved budget. Is that the way you want to go? Absolutely not,” LaPlant said.

As far as emergency services? LaPlant says those will not be affected by the board’s deadlock.

”It does not get affected overall,” LaPlant said. “We’re still going to respond to emergencies. We’re still going to handle the public relation events and things like that.”

KY3/KSPR’s Andrew Havranek sent messaged both Bob Hemen and Denise Dill asking for an interview, but did not hear back.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Springfield Public Schools makes sure students get meals on virtual learning days

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Whether you’re virtual, or in the building a few days a week, Springfield Public Schools is making sure students still have access to school lunch.

News

Springfield Public Schools provides meals for kids virtually learning

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Kara Strickland reports.

News

Cases of COVID-19 slightly drop in Greene County Jail

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The jail staff is taking extra precautions, cleaning and sanitizing to prevent the spread of the virus. Staff and inmates must wear masks inside the facility.

News

Cedar County prosecutor investigating ranch for girls

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District Board deadlocked over vacant seat appointment

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Andrew Havranek reports.

Latest News

News

St. Louis County closes morgue for victims of coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A temporary St. Louis County morgue that opened in April to help care for bodies of coronavirus victims is shutting down, county officials said Monday.

News

Missouri governor candidates split on requiring masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
State health department data show that of those tested for the virus in the past week, 11.6% were confirmed positive as of Monday.

News

Royals sign multiyear TV deal to remain with FOX Sports KC

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of years and financial terms were not disclosed Monday.

News

Harrison mayor posts controversial Facebook post on city page

Updated: 1 hours ago
A controversial Facebook post by a local mayor has sparked outrage from some and support from others.  The Harrison mayor posted the statement regarding the Black Lives Matter movement on the city's Facebook page, but he deleted it about an hour later.

News

Monett, Mo. woman scratches off $50,000 prize

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Kelsey Paternostro of Monett claimed a $50,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Treasure Hunt” Scratchers ticket.