Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District Board deadlocked over vacant seat appointment

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The deadlock on who should fill the vacant seat on the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District Board of Directors left behind by Brian Layman doesn’t seem to be coming to an end.

”With having two board members left on the board, by Missouri State Statute 321, the remaining board members appoint the third board member to the open position,” said Chief Joseph LaPlant.

Bob Hemen nominated Rick Butler. Butler ran against Denise Dill in the June election, but lost. Dill nominated Garrett Blackwell, a former board member.

Since there are only two people on the board, there is no one available to ‘second’ either nomination.

LaPlant said they could take the matter to court.

”They would have to go to Camden County Court and present the case of ‘this is where we’re at. This is who I want, this is who the other one wants,’ and as a judge to decide” LaPlant said.

But, Dill and Hemen have to agree to take the issue to the judge. Dill recommended it at the last meeting, Hemen refused.

Earlier this year, voters approved expanding the board from three to five members. That election will happen in April 2021.

”I think the biggest thing you’re going to see with the five person board is we’re never going to have an impasse like we have now,” LaPlant said.

Dill and Hemen could possibly be deadlocked until that election.

Once the two new members are sworn in, they can appoint someone to the current vacant seat, putting an end to the deadlock.

LaPlant said that could affect the budget for next year.

”We can move forward into the next year, we’d have to use the previously approved budget. Is that the way you want to go? Absolutely not,” LaPlant said.

As far as emergency services? LaPlant says those will not be affected by the board’s deadlock.

”It does not get affected overall,” LaPlant said. “We’re still going to respond to emergencies. We’re still going to handle the public relation events and things like that.”

KY3/KSPR’s Andrew Havranek sent messaged both Bob Hemen and Denise Dill asking for an interview, but did not hear back.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.