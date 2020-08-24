TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Peach Pie Overnight Oats
Here's an easy breakfast recipe for back-to-school week!
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
Peach Pie Overnight Oats
Recipe courtesy: Lynetta Smith of Citizens Memorial Hospital
Ingredients:
⅔ cup rolled oats
⅔ cup whole milk
½ cup vanilla Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon nut butter
1 teaspoon chia seed
1 tablespoon honey
½ teaspoon cinnamon
1 peach, diced, to serve
Directions:
1. In a mason jar or sealable container, add the oats, milk, yogurt, nut butter, honey, chia seeds, cinnamon, and peaches. Stir together.
2. Seal and place in the refrigerator overnight for up to five days.
3. Top with additional peach slices, if desired.
