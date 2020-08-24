Advertisement

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Peach Pie Overnight Oats

Here's an easy breakfast recipe for back-to-school week!
By Maria Neider
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Peach Pie Overnight Oats

Recipe courtesy: Lynetta Smith of Citizens Memorial Hospital

Ingredients:

⅔ cup rolled oats

⅔ cup whole milk

½ cup vanilla Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon nut butter

1 teaspoon chia seed

1 tablespoon honey

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 peach, diced, to serve

Directions:

1. In a mason jar or sealable container, add the oats, milk, yogurt, nut butter, honey, chia seeds, cinnamon, and peaches. Stir together.

2. Seal and place in the refrigerator overnight for up to five days.

3. Top with additional peach slices, if desired.

