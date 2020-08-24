West Plains Boys and Girls Club delays opening to September

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The Boys and Girls club is delaying its opening due to COVID-19 affecting newly hired staff.

“In the absence of staff, I can’t provide adequate service to our youth members in our community, so that’s why we ended up having to push it back,” CEO Josh Sherman told KY3.

Sherman says several newly hired staff members, none of whom have been in the building or around kids, are isolating due to COVID-19.

Set to open on the first day of school, the club will now reopen on September 8th.

In the meantime, Sherman is looking to hire four or five more part-time staffers.

“Can I get enough staff to replace those staff members who could potentially go into isolation? So it’s kind of a two-phaser so I can continue to operate in the case of a worse case scenario,” Sherman said.

This fall, the club is limiting its capacity to 98 people and everyone who comes on to the property will have to wear a face covering.

The club will have numerous safety measures in place; such as temperature checks, delivering meals to the kids’ classrooms and keeping classes separated as much as possible.

Sherman says the club is taking every precaution so they can meet many parents' needs.

Within hours of opening this fall’s registration, Sherman says the club reached capacity.

“The way I view that, there’s still a need for us to be operating for families and our community,” Sherman added.

“I think that the precautions they took was very responsible of them, socially responsible, and you know I have to change my schedule around a little bit to be able to get her off the bus and stuff but I would rather their staff be safe and our children be safe,” Billie Weaver explained.

Sherman says, in the interest of parents, everything is being done to safely reopen the club sooner than September 8th.

Any changes will be posted on the club’s Facebook page.

You can apply for any of the part-time positions with the club by going to club’s website.

