Advertisement

West Plains Boys and Girls Club delays opening to September

CEO says new staff members are isolating at home due to COVID-19
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The Boys and Girls club is delaying its opening due to COVID-19 affecting newly hired staff.

“In the absence of staff, I can’t provide adequate service to our youth members in our community, so that’s why we ended up having to push it back,” CEO Josh Sherman told KY3.

Sherman says several newly hired staff members, none of whom have been in the building or around kids, are isolating due to COVID-19.

Set to open on the first day of school, the club will now reopen on September 8th.

In the meantime, Sherman is looking to hire four or five more part-time staffers.

“Can I get enough staff to replace those staff members who could potentially go into isolation? So it’s kind of a two-phaser so I can continue to operate in the case of a worse case scenario,” Sherman said.

This fall, the club is limiting its capacity to 98 people and everyone who comes on to the property will have to wear a face covering.

The club will have numerous safety measures in place; such as temperature checks, delivering meals to the kids’ classrooms and keeping classes separated as much as possible.

Sherman says the club is taking every precaution so they can meet many parents' needs.

Within hours of opening this fall’s registration, Sherman says the club reached capacity.

“The way I view that, there’s still a need for us to be operating for families and our community,” Sherman added.

“I think that the precautions they took was very responsible of them, socially responsible, and you know I have to change my schedule around a little bit to be able to get her off the bus and stuff but I would rather their staff be safe and our children be safe,” Billie Weaver explained.

Sherman says, in the interest of parents, everything is being done to safely reopen the club sooner than September 8th.

Any changes will be posted on the club’s Facebook page.

You can apply for any of the part-time positions with the club by going to club’s website.

Click here

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 arrested, 1 injured after shooting at Club Rodeo in Springfield

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
The shooting broke out around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Club Rodeo.

News

School starting back up: What law enforcement want drivers to keep in mind

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
For many, it probably will feel a bit strange to see flashing lights, yellow buses and school zone signs blinking on the side of the road after several months without any of that. But school is back and local police and state highway patrol want drivers to be just as ready as the kids heading back to school.

News

Crews battle large blaze at Elks Lodge in Kimberling City

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Emergency crews responded to a structure fire Sunday, August 23 at Elks Lodge in Kimberling City.

Elks Lodge Fire - August 23, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Springfield man rides trike cross-country to bring more awareness to Black Lives Matter movement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
A Springfield man, Patrick Grayson, is trying to draw more attention to the Black Lives Matter movement, among other social justice issues by riding his trike across the country.

Local

Community Foundation of the Ozarks awards second round of COVID-19 Regional Recovery Grants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks will award $100,000 to nine agencies in its second round of monthly COVID-19 Regional Recovery Grants.

News

St. Louis Blues: What’s next for captain Alex Pietrangelo?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Alex Pietrangelo captained the St. Louis Blues to their first Stanley Cup championship last year. Now, all eyes are on his future with the franchise.

Sports

Dodgers remember late Kobe Bryant with pregame tribute on his birthday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Los Angeles Dodgers honored Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 42nd birthday with a pregame ceremony.

Sports

Harvick dominates at Dover for 7th Cup victory of the season

Updated: 3 hours ago
Kevin Harvick regained the NASCAR Cup Series victory lead with his seventh, dominating Sunday at Dover International Speedway.

Local

Howell County warns of online scam falsely advertising free utilities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
After warning of two phone scams over the past week, the Howell County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be alert for an online scam.