A meat processing plant is a step closer to opening in Fair Play, Mo.

Fair Play has proposal to open slaughterhouse.
By Christine Morton
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FAIR PLAY, Mo. (KY3) -

Some residents of Fair Play, Mo. say the town needs the economic boost a meat processing plant could bring. Others not so much.

Thane Kifer, the man responsible for buying the building said a meat shortage due to COVID-19 sparked his interest in reopening the facility.

“And so I thought maybe now was the time and actuate that plan and try and put what was once a meat processing facility back into operation in fair play,” said Kifer.

Monday night, the town’s aldermen voted on whether the city would supply sewage and water to the processing plant.

“I understand he is not giving us any tax dollars, but somebody who works there might rent a house, or they are going to drive to dollar general and buy a candy bar or a soda or lunch or something from the dollar general which gives us money,” said Fair Play Alderman, Richard Vest.

After a split vote, the mayor broke the tie and approved the measure.

“And the reason I am voting yes, Fair Play has no zoning, we cannot keep the man from bringing his business here,” said Mayor David Vincent.

It is unclear at this time when another meeting will be held on this issue.

