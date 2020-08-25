Advertisement

AMBER ALERT: Missouri Highway Patrol reports missing newborn out of Laclede County

Missouri Highway Patrol
Missouri Highway Patrol (KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for a missing child out of Laclede County.

Authorities say two men, one is named Mike, took a newborn girl to a hospital for care around 2 p.m. Tuesday. The area of the abduction is around Missouri 32 and Route U. The two men never made it to the hospital. They are likely traveling in a blue, Jeep with a black soft-top. Investigators do not know a license plate number.

We hope to update this story as soon as we learn more information. The Missouri Highway Patrol has not released a picture of the newborn or the Jeep.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hoping Laura Brings Rain

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
After another very warm and sunny day across the Ozarks on Sunday, we’ll see mainly fair skies, outside of a few high clouds, through the overnight hours and into the day on Monday. Some fair weather clouds will be possible Monday afternoon, but otherwise, we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

News

Gov. Mike Parson visits Jordan Valley Community Health Center in Springfield

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Kara Strickland reports.

News

Convoy of Hope moving distribution center to Republic, O’Reilly Auto buys Convoy’s old building

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
Convoy says its driving passion is growing bigger, especially in a global pandemic

News

Construction of MSU's newest dorm delayed in pandemic

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Latest News

News

Changing leaves in the Ozarks is not a sign of early fall

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Robert Hahn reports.

News

Christian County Health Department reports 57 cases of COVID-19 in last 4 days

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The additional cases bring the total since the pandemic to 609 cases.

News

$18 controversial fee no more in six north Arkansas counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Caitlin Sinett
An $18 controversial fee, which people in north Arkansas never wanted to pay to begin with, is no more. But people shouldn't expect much of the money they've already paid over the past three years to come back into their pockets.

News

Kanye West falls short in bid to be on Missouri’s ballot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
West launched his bid in July, fueling speculation that it was a publicity stunt to promote a new album, or it was an effort by Republicans to siphon voters away from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports another death from COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department works closely alongside the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and with local long-term care facilities to assist with testing, secure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and to provide guidance on best practices for disease prevention and containment in an institutional setting.

News

Missouri unemployed to get extra $300 in federal aid

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The agency plans to send the first payments out this week and pay the rest next week.