AMBER ALERT: Missouri Highway Patrol reports missing newborn out of Laclede County

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for a missing child out of Laclede County.

Authorities say two men, one is named Mike, took a newborn girl to a hospital for care around 2 p.m. Tuesday. The area of the abduction is around Missouri 32 and Route U. The two men never made it to the hospital. They are likely traveling in a blue, Jeep with a black soft-top. Investigators do not know a license plate number.

We hope to update this story as soon as we learn more information. The Missouri Highway Patrol has not released a picture of the newborn or the Jeep.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.