Arkansas health leaders report daily total of 480 cases of COVID-19

Arkansas health leaders reported a small uptick in cases of the coronavirus across the state.

Governor Asa Hutchinson briefed the state Tuesday from Malvern.

Health leaders reported 480 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 57,374. The total of daily deaths in the state rose by 15. Nearly half of those deaths happened in nursing facilities.

Despite the daily increase in cases of COVID-19, the governor expressed the trend line is slowly declining. One area of success is the northwest region of the state. The area hit a peak of cases in mid-July.

The state ranks ninth nationally in testing positivity.

