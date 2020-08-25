Christian County Health Department reports 57 cases of COVID-19 in last 4 days

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -

The Christian County Health Department reported an additional 57 cases of COVID-19 in the last four days.

The additional cases bring the total since the pandemic to 609 cases. Health leaders report 225 active cases throughout the county. And 11 of those active cases are hospitalized.

With the significant increase in the number of cases over the past few days, the health department informs the community the nursing staff and contact tracers are working as quickly as possible to reach out to each positive case and known contacts. It could take them days.

In order to do your part and help slow the spread of COVID-19, the health department is recommending you wear a face mask during instances where you are unable to socially distance of at least six-feet from others who do not live in the same household as you, practice proper hand hygiene, and avoid large crowds and gatherings. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID19, please seek medical attention. If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or if you are identified as a close contact of someone diagnosed with COVID-19, then please make sure you follow isolation and quarantine recommendations provided to you by the health department.

