Contractors say long wait times after influx in projects are high

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

If you’ve decided to do some work at home instead of travel, you may have to wait. Contractors say they bogged down with new projects.

President of the Springfield Homebuilders Associations, Travis Miller, says this is the highest he’s seen since the early 2000s.

Another contractor, Jacob Simon, of Simon Flooring Specialist, says his wait times are from 8-10 weeks currently.

When it comes to picking a contractor don’t settle just to avoid waiting. Make sure to ask lots of questions and call around. Find out what kind of products they use, make sure to ask for four to five references. And find out how many projects they’ve done.

The biggest request right now is pulling out old carpet and adding in hardwood floors and vinyl.

“Carpet is old news just because it traps allergens and dust and pet dander and stuff like that,” Simon says. “It’s a lot harder to clean. Whenever you can run a Swiffer or a dust mop it’s a lot easier.”

He says another big one is new lighting in the home. He says the influx likely has to do with more people spending their money on at-home projects instead of travel this year.

