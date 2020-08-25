Council still considering redevelopment plans for Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A development years in the making has yet to get the green light.

The Springfield City Council is now considering whether or not the Galloway Village redevelopment project should move forward after more design changes.

Plans for that project on Lone Pine Avenue on the south side of Springfield is not without controversy for some people living in that neighborhood.

After years of community meetings, planning and zoning meetings and changes to the blue prints city council is set to decide the future of that part of town.

The development will include restaurants, boutiques, offices and apartments. However, the density and size of the development is what concerns neighbors, along with an increase in traffic to the area.

For nearly two years neighbors and developer, Mitch Jenkins have been trying to compromise. They have worked with city officials to hold meetings to address neighborhood concerns and provide feedback.

It’s up to city council to listen to their concerns before voting on whether or not to approve the project.

Monday night’s council meeting was the second one that included a public hearing on the proposed redevelopment. People for and against the project addressed council virtually.

Patrick Platter, attorney for the neighborhood association, spoke on behalf of neighbors.

“This shall be compatible with dimension, size, scale and architectural features to protect the historical integrity of the property and its environment, which includes, I suggest, Sequiota Park,” he said.

Glenn Green, attorney speaking on behalf of the developer said, “The project that’s planned in this planned development fits the village environment concept that has been established by the city for the Lone Pine area and therefore, does meet within the community guidelines.”

The matter was tabled until September pending more revisions to the plans for the development.

City council is working within legal guidelines to ensure the process can continue without an additional public hearing on those revisions.

A vote to approve or reject the project could happen next month.

