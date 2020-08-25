COVID-19 case closes schools in Alton, Mo. until September 4
After an employee tested positive for COVID-19, school leaders in the Alton (Mo.) School District closed “in-person” classes until September 4.
School leaders say the employee last was on campus August 20. They say none of the kids on campus August 24 fall under self-isolation guidelines. The school plans to roll out online classes through guidance from the state.
The school district suspended all extra-curricular activities through September 3 too.
