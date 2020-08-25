Advertisement

Gov. Mike Parson visits Jordan Valley Community Health Center in Springfield

By Kara Strickland
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson was in Springfield today to talk about CARES Act funding and the expansion of telehealth services during COVID-19.

The governor said Tuesday was all about preparing for the future.

”The virus has really showed we need to do more. So one of the things today we’re really trying to find out here is where have we been here for the last 5 months and where are we going to be able to go?” Gov. Parson said.

He said mental health was one of his focuses in today’s meeting and the positive impact telehealth services can have on the mental health of people in rural areas of the state.

”You don’t have clinics out there you don’t have facilities to go to so have to deal with that situation and unfortunately a lot of times law enforcement ends up dealing with it first and it’s really not a law enforcement issue,” Gov. Parson said.

He said expanding these services could help fix that problem.

”Maybe you’ve got something you don’t feel comfortable going to the doctors office and if you can handle it online or through virtual that helps the whole system," Gov. Parson said.

The governor said the virus has showed that the state needs to do more when it comes to broadband services across the state.

”We’ve actually put, I think, over $5 million in broadband here within the last 30 days to try to make sure we do a better job on that," Gov. Parson said.

Jordan Valley was Governor Parson’s first stop of the day. He also stopped at FCC Behavioral Health in Popular Bluff Tuesday afternoon.

“Moving forward you’re going to see a lot of positive things on how we deliver medicine, especially in rural Missouri and how that is going to change,” Gov. Parson said.

