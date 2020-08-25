Judge dismisses lawsuit concerning city of Branson’s masking ordinance

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -

A Taney County judge ruled Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit filed to overturn the city of Branson’s masking ordinance.

Springfield lawyer Kristi Fulnecky filed the request for two businesses to lift the ordinance that took effect July 31. The judge found the city of Branson has sovereign immunity for the claims pleaded by the plaintiffs.

Fulnecky’s lawsuit listed the right to privacy as its main argument. It also listed the impact on tourism, stating the Lake of the Ozarks, without a mask mandate, has seen a spike in visitors. Fulnecky told KY3 News she’s had people from every part of the state with a masking ordinance reach out for her services.

The city’s face coverings order remains in effect until Tuesday, Sept. 8, when the board aldermen will decide on whether extend it or let it expire.

