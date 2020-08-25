Legislation to try teens as adults in violent crimes stalls in Missouri House

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, pronounced the Governor’s special session on violent crime, a waste.

“We spent well over $100,000 so far, and in our opinion, have done absolutely nothing to prevent violent crime in the state of Missouri,” Quade told reporters during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, disagreed.

He said allowing St. Louis Police to live outside the city was an ‘immediate help.’

“The proof will be in the pudding as we go forward,” Haahr told KY3/KSPR’s Andrew Havranek.

Five of the six ideas Governor Mike Parson had for decreasing violent crime in Missouri passed out of the State House. If passed by the Senate and signed into law, endangering the welfare of a child will be serious felony, it’ll be illegal to sell or hand a gun to a kid to avoid an investigation or arrest, but okay to give a minor a gun without parents’ permission. Judges can use testimony from a witness who was intimidated by a defendant, and the state will set up a witness protection fund.

Lawmakers didn’t work out how to paid for that program.

House Republicans refused to use federal grant money, voting against the idea Monday.

Haahr said that money was already allocated.

Parson is convinced it’ll be worked out.

“We’re going figure out a way to fund the witness protection program, and how we’re going to do that,” Parson told KY3. “Whatever it takes to do that.”

There is talk in the Capitol that another special session may be called to figure out how to pay for that program.

“That infuriates me,” Quade said. “Here we are spending money every single day bringing legislators and staff back to this building and we had an opportunity to fund it just yesterday.”

Legislation to let a judge try children older than 16 as adults for serious crimes saw no debate on the House floor, even after bipartisan support of changes made to the bill, raising the age from 12, to 14, then to 16.

“I think that initially it was a bad piece of legislation, but you had members who were willing to listen, get inputs from experts on all sides of the aisle, and we had a good bill going forward,” said Rep. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis City. “It’s disappointing we didn’t have it up on the floor today for debate.”

Haahr rejected it in favor of current law, where only 18-year-olds can be tried as adults.

“I think there’s more time needed to make sure we’re comfortable with our laws on this issue.”

Parson expanded the scope of this emergency special session, asking lawmakers to allow the state Attorney General to assist the St. Louis Circuit Attorney to prosecute homicide cases, citing a backlog. A bill was never heard in committee or on the House floor.

The full Senate isn't likely to take up the legislation until next Tuesday, with final action expected on Sept. 2.

The legislation passed by the House are House Bills 66, 46, 11, 16 and 2.

