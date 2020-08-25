Advertisement

Maries County, Mo. authorities arrest man accused of burning ex-girlfriend’s home

Jeff Ewart, 45, of Waynesville, Mo. faces charges of arson, burglary, and felony animal abuse.
Jeff Ewart, 45, of Waynesville, Mo. faces charges of arson, burglary, and felony animal abuse.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Maries County, Mo. deputies arrested a man accused of setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s home.

Jeff Ewart, 45, of Waynesville, Mo. faces charges of arson, burglary, and felony animal abuse. A judge ordered no bond.

The investigation began after a house fire on Maries County Road 635. Investigators recovered evidence at the scene they say led them to believe the fire was intentionally set. Investigators say Ewart purposely entered the residence and used accelerants to start the fire. One of the victim’s dogs died in the fire.

The Missouri Fire Marshal’s Office assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

