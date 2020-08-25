Advertisement

Ozark economy recovering faster than national economy

By Michael Van Schoik
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While some experts are skeptical about the future of the U.S. economy during the rest of the pandemic, some local economists feel optimistic about the state economy.

According to a survey by the National Association of Business Economists, nearly 80% of surveyed economists feel there is a 1-in-4 chance of a double dip into another recession.

But Ozarks Technical Community College Professor Dianna Parker said she feels optimistic about Missouri’s economy, because it has shown a few positive indicators compared to the national economy.

Parker said the nation peaked 14.7% unemployment in April, and it dropped to 10.2% in July. But the business instructor said the statistics are even better in Missouri it’s been even better. Unemployment in the state is down to 6.9% now after peaking around 10.2%t unemployment.

“Our economy in the Springfield area is doing slightly better than the state average,” Parker said. “And that is good news.”

She had an explanation why this region of the state might be doing better than other parts of the state right now.

“Well Southwest Missouri in particular, we tend to be the economic engine for Missouri at this point,” Parker said. “We are continuing to grow and thrive, or have been continuing to grow and thrive when other parts of the state have really lagged behind. "

But she said if the pandemic worsens, things could change.

“If economists expect it to bounce back but the pandemic gets worse, it may slow it down quite a bit."

Parker said right now the economy is really in the hands of consumers. Everything depends on consumer confidence she said.

“Consumers are just kind of taking a wait and see attitude right now,” she said. “There are just so many unknowns.”

She added that when a vaccine is finalized, she thinks consumer confidence will surge again and spending will increase.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hoping Laura Brings Rain

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
After another very warm and sunny day across the Ozarks on Sunday, we’ll see mainly fair skies, outside of a few high clouds, through the overnight hours and into the day on Monday. Some fair weather clouds will be possible Monday afternoon, but otherwise, we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

News

Legislation to try teens as adults in violent crimes stalls in Missouri House

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Andrew Havranek reports.

News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Beware of construction through September at U.S. 60 & U.S. 65

Updated: 1 hour ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Convoy of Hope announces its moving headquarters from Springfield to Republic

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

News

Legislation to try teens as adults in violent crimes stalls in Missouri House

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Five of the six ideas Governor Mike Parson asked lawmakers to consider to reduce violent crime were passed by the Missouri House of Representatives. The Senate will debate the bills next week.

Latest News

News

Gov. Mike Parson visits Jordan Valley Community Health Center in Springfield

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Jordan Valley was Governor Parson’s first stop of the day. He also stopped at FCC Behavioral Health in Popular Bluff Tuesday afternoon.

News

Gov. Mike Parson visits Jordan Valley Community Health Center in Springfield

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kara Strickland reports.

Breaking

AMBER ALERT: Missouri Highway Patrol reports missing newborn out of Laclede County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for a missing child out of Laclede County.

News

Convoy of Hope moving distribution center to Republic, O’Reilly Auto buys Convoy’s old building

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
Convoy says its driving passion is growing bigger, especially in a global pandemic

News

Construction of MSU's newest dorm delayed in pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.