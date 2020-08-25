Ozark economy recovering faster than national economy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While some experts are skeptical about the future of the U.S. economy during the rest of the pandemic, some local economists feel optimistic about the state economy.

According to a survey by the National Association of Business Economists, nearly 80% of surveyed economists feel there is a 1-in-4 chance of a double dip into another recession.

But Ozarks Technical Community College Professor Dianna Parker said she feels optimistic about Missouri’s economy, because it has shown a few positive indicators compared to the national economy.

Parker said the nation peaked 14.7% unemployment in April, and it dropped to 10.2% in July. But the business instructor said the statistics are even better in Missouri it’s been even better. Unemployment in the state is down to 6.9% now after peaking around 10.2%t unemployment.

“Our economy in the Springfield area is doing slightly better than the state average,” Parker said. “And that is good news.”

She had an explanation why this region of the state might be doing better than other parts of the state right now.

“Well Southwest Missouri in particular, we tend to be the economic engine for Missouri at this point,” Parker said. “We are continuing to grow and thrive, or have been continuing to grow and thrive when other parts of the state have really lagged behind. "

But she said if the pandemic worsens, things could change.

“If economists expect it to bounce back but the pandemic gets worse, it may slow it down quite a bit."

Parker said right now the economy is really in the hands of consumers. Everything depends on consumer confidence she said.

“Consumers are just kind of taking a wait and see attitude right now,” she said. “There are just so many unknowns.”

She added that when a vaccine is finalized, she thinks consumer confidence will surge again and spending will increase.

