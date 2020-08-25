Pandemic slows construction on Missouri State University’s newest dormitory

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The pandemic impacted construction this summer on a new dormitory on the Missouri State University campus.

School leaders thought Holland House would be ready for the new school semester. Instead, the pandemic delayed construction. Integrity Development is the general contractor on the Holland House project. Integrity president Carol Ann Haake says MSU and Bryan Properties made an agreement to delay handing off of the residence hall until next year.

Holland Hall will costs $24 million. It features four levels of parking with three levels of floors.

That extra time helped the contractor deal with delays in the supply chain because of the pandemic. The general contractor also added safety measures, including cleaning stations on site. The workers must wear masks. If workers need to work closely together, they keep groups of two together consistently. If someone is exposed to COVID-19, they’re quarantined for 14 days.

“Across the industry, because of COVID-19 and precautions that everyone had to make for the benefit of our employees, of course, we did take a step back and just take some time to make sure we were following the standards, the health and safety standards,” said Haake.

Missouri State University school leaders say its residence halls are near capacity, but they are not short on housing because of this delay. They anticipated fewer residents since they expected a smaller freshman class this year.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.