Advertisement

Triceratops skull excavated in South Dakota

The geology professor and students unearthed a Triceratops skull that weighed 3,000 pounds.
The geology professor and students unearthed a Triceratops skull that weighed 3,000 pounds.(Source: Westminster College)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A seven-foot-long triceratops skull has been unearthed in South Dakota, a Missouri college has announced.

A geology professor and students from Westminster College were excavating fossil remains last year at the Grand River National Grassland when they were alerted that a rancher had discovered something unusual poking out of the earth.

The group found it was the tip of a triceratops horn, leading them to believe it could lead to a significant excavation. The college’s expeditions usually find just fragments of dinosaur bones.

The professor returned with students and alumni this summer, and they unearthed a skull that weighed 3,000 pounds (1,360 kilograms).

The skull was transported back to Missouri, where Westminster College is hoping to restore it.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hundreds of thousands ordered to flee coast ahead of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
More than half a million people were ordered to evacuate the Gulf Coast on Tuesday as Laura strengthened into a hurricane that forecasters said could slam into Texas and Louisiana with ferocious winds, heavy flooding and the power to push seawater miles inland.

National

California faces huge fires before usual peak of season

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Firefighters in wine country north of San Francisco had created containment lines — used to prevent fires from spreading — around 29 percent of that blaze.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hoping Laura Brings Rain

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
After another very warm and sunny day across the Ozarks on Sunday, we’ll see mainly fair skies, outside of a few high clouds, through the overnight hours and into the day on Monday. Some fair weather clouds will be possible Monday afternoon, but otherwise, we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

News

Legislation to try teens as adults in violent crimes stalls in Missouri House

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Andrew Havranek reports.

Latest News

News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Beware of construction through September at U.S. 60 & U.S. 65

Updated: 1 hour ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Convoy of Hope announces its moving headquarters from Springfield to Republic

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

News

Legislation to try teens as adults in violent crimes stalls in Missouri House

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Five of the six ideas Governor Mike Parson asked lawmakers to consider to reduce violent crime were passed by the Missouri House of Representatives. The Senate will debate the bills next week.

News

Gov. Mike Parson visits Jordan Valley Community Health Center in Springfield

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Jordan Valley was Governor Parson’s first stop of the day. He also stopped at FCC Behavioral Health in Popular Bluff Tuesday afternoon.

News

Ozark economy recovering faster than national economy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
While some experts are skeptical about the future of the U.S. economy during the rest of the pandemic, some local economists feel optimistic about the state economy.

National

Lawyers: NFL concussion awards discriminate against Blacks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dementia tests in the NFL concussion litigation allow doctors to use different baseline standards for Black and white retired players, making it more difficult for Blacks to show injury and qualify for awards, lawyers for two ex-players argued in court filings Tuesday.