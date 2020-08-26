Advertisement

Arkansas governor rejects virus panel’s call to close bars

The governor shared the latest on COVID-19 during his briefing in Little Rock.
The governor shared the latest on COVID-19 during his briefing in Little Rock.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) —

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday rejected a White House task force’s recommendation that Arkansas close bars and implement other restrictions, despite the state posting the 9th highest rate of positive coronavirus tests in the country.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force issued the recommendation in a weekly report to the state that was first obtained by the Center for Public Integrity.

Hutchinson said he didn't see a need for shutting bars down because the state had not linked an increase in cases to activity at them. The Republican governor said the state was trying to strike the right balance.

"These are small business people who are hurting," Hutchinson, who noted that the state is already limiting bars and restaurants to two-thirds capacity.

The governor noted that the task force had moved the state out of the "red zone" for positivity rates because it was no longer above 10%. The state, however, remained in the "red zone" in another area, reporting more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week.

"Obviously, when you look at the information on positivity and where they say we rank, we want to do better," Hutchinson said. "That's a word of admonishment or recognition that we need to continue to focus and take this virus seriously."

The recommendations also included new limits on restaurant dining room capacity and social gatherings for parts of the state with a large number of new cases and high positive test rates. The panel also recommended some restrictions already in place in Arkansas, including a statewide requirement to wear masks in public to prevent the virus's spread.

The state on Tuesday reported 480 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing its total infections since the pandemic began to 57,374. Of those, 5,312 are active and exclude those who have died or recovered.

The true number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 rose to 711, while the number of people hospitalized from it dropped by 24 to 442.

Hutchinson also said he was challenging the health department to find ways to increase the state's testing numbers after it dropped, which health officials said was due in part to a lack of demand. The state reported 3,300 tests were conducted Monday, a steep drop from recent days.

Dr. Jose Romero, the state's health secretary, urged the public to not avoid getting tested and said those results are needed to determine the virus's prevalence in the community.

"I really want to make sure that we don't fall into this trap of testing fatigue," Romero said.

___

Check out more of the AP's coronavirus coverage at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

Follow Andrew DeMillo on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/ademillo

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hy-Vee shares timeline for construction of second Springfield store

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The city of Springfield approved Hy-Vee’s request to rezone the land in 2012.

News

Branson city leaders approve lower property tax level

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Upon its second and final reading at the regular Branson Board of Aldermen meeting on August 25, 2020, the Branson Board of Aldermen passed the proposal, establishing an annual levy of a property tax for general revenue.

News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: See latest track and impacts from Hurricane Laura

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Hurricane Laura will have some impacts in the Ozarks.

News

Chiefs have pieces in place to defend Super Bowl title

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
After winning first Super Bowl in 50 years last season, the Kansas City Chiefs hope to make it a short wait for a third title in franchise history.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Laura to be a near miss for much of the Ozarks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
After another very warm and sunny day across the Ozarks on Sunday, we’ll see mainly fair skies, outside of a few high clouds, through the overnight hours and into the day on Monday. Some fair weather clouds will be possible Monday afternoon, but otherwise, we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

News

Springfield’s One Door assistance center is moving

Updated: 1 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Springfield’s One Door assistance center is moving

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Soon those facing homelessness or at risk of losing their home will go to a different location for assistance in Springfield.

News

Springfield Public Schools announces possible COVID-19 exposures at 2 schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Springfield Public Schools announced it is working in collaboration with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to track possible exposures of COVID-19 inside two schools.

News

Family Pharmacy announces it will soon close all of its 23 Ozarks locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
Smith Management Services owns the pharmacies.

News

Springfield’s Convoy of Hope prepares to assist victims of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Convoy of Hope’s Jeff Nene shares how the Springfield relief agency is preparing to help possible victims of Hurricane Laura.