Advertisement

Arkansas health leaders report 21 daily COVID-19-related deaths; cases rise too

Governor Hutchinson addressed the news during his daily briefing in Little Rock.
Governor Hutchinson addressed the news during his daily briefing in Little Rock.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas health leaders reported one of its highest daily totals of deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The governor addressed the news during his daily briefing in Little Rock.

Cases of COVID-19 Wednesday rose by 649, bringing the total to 58,023 since the first case. The state reported an additional 21 deaths. Governor Hutchinson addressed the daily jump in cases, explaining the rise is likely because of a rise in testing.

Gov. Hutchinson advised Arkansans exposed by a positive case should get tested.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

PPE delivered by state to Boone County Election Center in Ark.

Updated: moments ago
|
By Caitlin Sinett
The Boone County Arkansas Election Center received a massive delivery from the state to help them in the November presidential election. Those supplies will be used to help poll workers and voters stay safe.

Sports

Mickelson gets wire-to-wire win in PGA Tour Champions debut at Ozarks National

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The wire-to-wire victory made Mickelson the 20th player to win on the 50-and-over-tour in his debut, not to mention gave him some much-needed confidence after a missed cut at The Northern Trust knocked him from the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

News

Gov. Parson announces saliva-based COVID-19 test developed in Missouri approved by FDA

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Officials say results can be determined in under three hours and tests are expected to cost about $10 per sample.

News

Hy-Vee shares timeline for construction of second Springfield store

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The city of Springfield approved Hy-Vee’s request to rezone the land in 2012.

Latest News

News

Branson city leaders approve lower property tax level

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Upon its second and final reading at the regular Branson Board of Aldermen meeting on August 25, 2020, the Branson Board of Aldermen passed the proposal, establishing an annual levy of a property tax for general revenue.

News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: See latest track and impacts from Hurricane Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Hurricane Laura will have some impacts in the Ozarks.

News

Chiefs have pieces in place to defend Super Bowl title

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
After winning first Super Bowl in 50 years last season, the Kansas City Chiefs hope to make it a short wait for a third title in franchise history.

News

Arkansas governor rejects virus panel’s call to close bars

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House Coronavirus Task Force issued the recommendation in a weekly report to the state that was first obtained by the Center for Public Integrity.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Laura to be a near miss for much of the Ozarks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
After another very warm and sunny day across the Ozarks on Sunday, we’ll see mainly fair skies, outside of a few high clouds, through the overnight hours and into the day on Monday. Some fair weather clouds will be possible Monday afternoon, but otherwise, we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

News

Springfield’s One Door assistance center is moving

Updated: 3 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.