Arkansas health leaders report 21 daily COVID-19-related deaths; cases rise too

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas health leaders reported one of its highest daily totals of deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The governor addressed the news during his daily briefing in Little Rock.

Cases of COVID-19 Wednesday rose by 649, bringing the total to 58,023 since the first case. The state reported an additional 21 deaths. Governor Hutchinson addressed the daily jump in cases, explaining the rise is likely because of a rise in testing.

Gov. Hutchinson advised Arkansans exposed by a positive case should get tested.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.