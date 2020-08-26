Boil order in effect for parts of Barry County

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A boil water order is in effect for parts of Barry County.

The Southwest Rural Water District says a water main break caused the water pressure to drop.

The order is for all customers east of Highway 37 in Cassville and Washburn, and southwest of Wasburn along farm roads 2265, 1050 and 1055.

People are told to boil their water before using it for cooking, drinking, or to make ice.

The district says the water main has been repaired, but the order won’t be lifted until tests show the water is safe to use.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.