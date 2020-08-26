Advertisement

Branson city leaders approve lower property tax level

City of Branson's Board of Aldermen meeting.
City of Branson's Board of Aldermen meeting.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) -

Property owners in Branson will pay less in property taxes in 2020 because of increased property values due to construction and annexations.  

Upon its second and final reading at the regular Branson Board of Aldermen meeting on August 25, 2020, the Branson Board of Aldermen passed the proposal, establishing an annual levy of a property tax for general revenue. This will decrease the property taxes inside Branson City limits for the 2020 property tax.

This will decrease the percentage of assessed valuation that residents and business owners will pay on property owned inside the City of Branson. For example, last year an owner of a $150,000 home would have paid $911.55 to the City of Branson. This year, with the decrease, the amount would be $853.20.

This property tax is due on December 31, 2020, to the Taney County Collector. 

