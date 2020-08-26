Advertisement

Branson tourism leaders look back on tough summer, look to fall for improvements

Tax revenue for the month of June was down 45 percent in Branson.
By Kadee Brosseau
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Leaders of Branson’s vacation industry are hoping for a big boost this fall after sweating out a lackluster summer.

"There's a virus out there and safety is a concern. So, people are going to make their decisions based on if they're willing to travel, how safe are they going to be?" Chamber of Commerce & CVB Interim President Jonas Arjes said.

Arjes says with fewer people willing to travel, tax revenue for the month of June was down 45 percent in Branson.

"It is survival mode, really. Our businesses are just like everyone throughout the country and the world," Arjes said.

One of the hardest hit areas of tourism is lodging.

"Occupancy went down to 30 percent of what it was last year," Myer Hotels Vice President of Operations Gail Myer said.

Myer says his six Branson hotels are suffering an even bigger loss in group sales.

"The group cancellation rate is still about 80 percent," Myer said.

They have implemented extra safety measures at the hotels. He says, as the summer went on, individual bookings gradually went up.

"Travel is slowly getting back to normal with individuals," Myer said.

As seasons change, he's hopeful more things will fall into place.

"In the fall, we have the Aquarium at the Boardwalk opening in Branson, the pumpkin festival at Silver Dollar City. Those are very strong offerings," Myer said.

However, the tourism of Branson will continue to largely depend on the virus.

"If you look at the national, seven day rolling average, if that maintains a decline, I think we are going to see more people willing to take a trip," Arjes said. "If that's the case, we are positioned very well to host those folks."

Arjes says some businesses have fared better than others. Outdoor attractions, where social distancing is easier, are doing better than indoor attractions.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Too Little Rain! Farmers hoping the skies open up

Updated: moments ago
|
By Leah Hill
When we are this dry, you may be tempted to water your plants more. However, too much water at one time can cause more harm than good.

News

Family Pharmacy announces its closing all 23 stores in the Ozarks

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

News

Laclede County Sheriff says fake story lead to Tuesday’s Amber Alert

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Kara Strickland reports.

News

CoxHealth partners with Springfield Community Gardens to build hospital farm to feed patients and employees

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Cox Health and the Springfield Community Gardens are partnering to start a farm on Primrose Street, down the road from Cox South.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Laura brings rain for some not much for others

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
After another very warm and sunny day across the Ozarks on Sunday, we’ll see mainly fair skies, outside of a few high clouds, through the overnight hours and into the day on Monday. Some fair weather clouds will be possible Monday afternoon, but otherwise, we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

Latest News

News

Laclede County sheriff says fake story lead to Tuesday’s Amber Alert

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kara Strickland
'The story we were told was the mother had [given birth to] the child on the side of the road and a guy had come up to help the mom and took the baby, but that turned out not to be true,' said Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap.

News

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE: KY3’s sister station in Louisiana prepares for direct hit from Hurricane Laura

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Hurricane Laura strengthened Wednesday into a menacing Category 4 hurricane, raising fears of a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities.

News

Taney County Health Department reports 3 more deaths from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Health leaders report a total of 14 deaths since the pandemic began.

Sports

Tiger Woods bringing all-stars to Ozarks next month

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chad Plein
On Tuesday, September 22, Tiger Woods will lead a quadruplet of golfing giants to the Ozarks for a charity round of golf.

News

PPE delivered by state to Boone County Election Center in Ark.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Caitlin Sinett
The Boone County Arkansas Election Center received a massive delivery from the state to help them in the November presidential election. Those supplies will be used to help poll workers and voters stay safe.