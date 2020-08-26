Advertisement

Chiefs have pieces in place to defend Super Bowl title

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs made sure they will have Super Bowl MVP Mahomes around as long as possible. Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension worth $503 million, according to his agency, Steinberg Sports. The deal is worth $477 million in guarantee mechanisms and includes a no-trade clause and opt-out clauses if guarantee mechanisms are not met. It is the richest contract in professional sports history, surpassing Mike Trout&amp;rsquo;s $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs made sure they will have Super Bowl MVP Mahomes around as long as possible. Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension worth $503 million, according to his agency, Steinberg Sports. The deal is worth $477 million in guarantee mechanisms and includes a no-trade clause and opt-out clauses if guarantee mechanisms are not met. It is the richest contract in professional sports history, surpassing Mike Trout&amp;rsquo;s $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After winning first Super Bowl in 50 years last season, the Kansas City Chiefs hope to make it a short wait for a third title in franchise history. They returned 20 of 22 starters before offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and running back Damien Williams opted out. Those two positions happen to be the deepest on the roster. All of that, combined with the return of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has confidence running high in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (15-4)

New faces: DE Taco Charlton, CB Antonio Hamilton, LB Darius Harris, P Tyler Newsome, OG Kelechi Osemele, OT Mike Remmers, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, FS Tedric Thompson, RB DeAndre Washington.

Key losses: TE Blake Bell, CBs Kendall Fuller and Morris Claiborne, RBs LeSean McCoy and Spencer Ware, LBs Darron Lee and Reggie Ragland, DEs Emmanuel Ogbah and Terrell Suggs, DT Xavier Williams, FS Jordan Lucas, OG Stefen Wisniewski, P Dustin Colquitt.

Strengths: Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, armed with 10-year contract extension, leads one of NFL's most dynamic offenses. He returns plenty of weapons in TE Travis Kelce and WRs Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins, but Chiefs also used first-round draft pick on RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire. G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opted out due to COVID-19 and Wisniewski left in free agency, but Chiefs have depth to replace them along offensive line.

Weaknesses: Defensive backfield has been question mark for Chiefs for years. SS Tyrann Mathieu is elite playmaker and FS Juan Thornhill should return after excellent rookie season was cut short by ACL injury. But CB depth is untested after losing Fuller to free agency and with Bashaud Breeland facing potential suspension for start of season. Thompson and rookie DBs L'Jarius Sneed and Bopete Keyes could be pressed into service early.

Pandemic Development: Chiefs were set to return 20 of 22 starters from Super Bowl championship team, and that meant missing summer workouts probably affected them less than other teams. Duvernay-Tardif opted out along with rookie OL Lucas Niang and Damien Williams, but Chiefs are deep at those positions.

Fantasy Player To Watch: Just about anybody on offense with the ball in hands. Mahomes should push Ravens QB Lamar Jackson for best numbers at his position, and Hill and Kelce should be among top receivers in fantasy football. Keep eye on Edwards-Helaire, who should get heavy load as rookie.

Vegas Says: Win Super Bowl: 6-1. Over/under wins: 11 1/2.

Expectations: After winning first Super Bowl in 50 years last season, Chiefs hope to make it short wait for third title in franchise history. All returning pieces combined with Edwards-Helaire and free-agent acquisitions mean Kansas City could have deeper and more talented roster than championship bunch. Mahomes must stay healthy and avoid any regression after signing 10-year extension that could pay him close to half-billion dollars, and playmakers around him also must stay on field. But with defense that should be improved in Year 2 of coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's system, confidence is high that Chiefs can defend their championship.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hy-Vee shares timeline for construction of second Springfield store

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The city of Springfield approved Hy-Vee’s request to rezone the land in 2012.

News

Branson city leaders approve lower property tax level

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Upon its second and final reading at the regular Branson Board of Aldermen meeting on August 25, 2020, the Branson Board of Aldermen passed the proposal, establishing an annual levy of a property tax for general revenue.

News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: See latest track and impacts from Hurricane Laura

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Hurricane Laura will have some impacts in the Ozarks.

News

Arkansas governor rejects virus panel’s call to close bars

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House Coronavirus Task Force issued the recommendation in a weekly report to the state that was first obtained by the Center for Public Integrity.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Laura to be a near miss for much of the Ozarks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
After another very warm and sunny day across the Ozarks on Sunday, we’ll see mainly fair skies, outside of a few high clouds, through the overnight hours and into the day on Monday. Some fair weather clouds will be possible Monday afternoon, but otherwise, we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

News

Springfield’s One Door assistance center is moving

Updated: 1 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Springfield’s One Door assistance center is moving

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Soon those facing homelessness or at risk of losing their home will go to a different location for assistance in Springfield.

News

Springfield Public Schools announces possible COVID-19 exposures at 2 schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Springfield Public Schools announced it is working in collaboration with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to track possible exposures of COVID-19 inside two schools.

News

Family Pharmacy announces it will soon close all of its 23 Ozarks locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
Smith Management Services owns the pharmacies.

News

Springfield’s Convoy of Hope prepares to assist victims of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Convoy of Hope’s Jeff Nene shares how the Springfield relief agency is preparing to help possible victims of Hurricane Laura.