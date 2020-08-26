Advertisement

Data breach reported at Evangel University

Photo Courtesy of Evangel University
Photo Courtesy of Evangel University
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The university says the company that manages its fundraising has been hit by a ransomware attack.

The hackers got names, contact information and donation amounts. They didn’t get confidential or financial information like passwords, credit cards, bank accounts, or Social Security information.

Below is the email the university sent to alumni and donors:

Dear Friends,

Recently, Evangel University was notified by one of our third-party vendors, Blackbaud, of a data breach incident that occurred earlier this year and involved some of your personal data.

Blackbaud works with many universities across the country to manage fundraising and constituent engagement efforts. The hack was a ransomware attack which resulted in accessing and copying a file containing names, contact information, and charitable donation amounts of our donors. The stolen data file did not include confidential or financial information such as usernames, passwords, credit cards, bank accounts, or Social Security information. Blackbaud chose to pay the ransom and received the data back to their possession.

As soon as Evangel was made aware of the breach, we engaged expert assistance to review the situation to more fully understand what had happened and the impact on our alumni and donors. We continue to work with Blackbaud to avoid this type of situation in the future and to more fully protect the information of our Evangel University community.

Our relationship with all of our alumni, donors, and other constituents is of utmost importance to us. Should you have any questions, please reach out to our Advancement Office at 417-865-2815 or advancement@evangel.edu

Sincerely,

Dr. Michael Kolstad

Vice President for University Advancement

