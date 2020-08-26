Advertisement

Family Pharmacy announces it will soon close all of its 23 Ozarks locations

Prescription being filled
Prescription being filled
By Sara Forhetz
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -

Family Pharmacy announced it will close all of its 23 locations by September 2.

Smith Management Services owns the pharmacies. The company tells KY3 News it has no further comment.

Walgreens will take control of the pharmacies and accounts. This closure marks 11 independently-owned pharmacies closed in the last year.

