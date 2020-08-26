Advertisement

Federal funding for education comes to Greene County through CARES Act

By Frances Watson
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Millions of dollars was made available for local distribution thanks to the CARES Act.

Last month, Greene County selected a committee advisory board to review all of the applications submitted for funding.

A total of $4.6 million dollars was set aside for education. Large school districts got a hefty chunk of that. We wanted to know if smaller districts in rural parts of the county had the same opportunities to apply.

CARE Act funding grant administrator for Greene County, Dr. Lyle Foster said, “When the pandemic hit everybody had to make the transition to virtual learning, PPE equipment, all these things we never heard of and all the sudden you had to do them immediately.”

That takes a lot of money.

Foster said that larger school districts, like Springfield Public have more resources and are more plugged in. Rural schools may have more of a challenge.

“Sometimes the smaller districts are not always getting the latest information. We actually were very intentional in making sure that they did know. Depending on the community, their funding base can also be very different from community to community. We were concerned that they knew they had this opportunity to apply,” he said.

A citizen committee reviews all applications to ensure that they follow federal guidelines for funding.

Foster said that he works closely with district superintendents to make sure they maximize their opportunities.

“Even if we saw something in the application that was not fund able, we tried to go back to the applicant and say could you revise these particular categories. The goal is to make sure these dollars get back out into the community,” he said.

Not all counties in the state opted to give part of the federal funding to education.

Foster says Greene County is one that did.

“It shows the value of education and how necessary it is to make sure our school districts can function at this time,” he said.

Foster said that he worked with every district to make sure they have what they need. Some were able to get funding directly from the state through the CARES Act.

On the local level, the committee only makes recommendations for approval to the Greene County Commission. They have the final say on who gets funding.

Some of the applications reviewed Tuesday include:

Ash Grove R-IV School District - $120,350

St. Agnes Catholic School - $10,000

Fair Grove R-X School District - $89,804.85

Walnut Grove R-V School District - $61,181

Strafford R-VI School District - $152,546.73

Logan-Rogersville R-VIII School District - $35,492.22

Republic School District - $310,108.39

A decision on those applications will be made at the end of the week.

Complete details on the CARE Act funding awarded to Greene County can be found here.

