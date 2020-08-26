Advertisement

Gov. Parson announces saliva-based COVID-19 test developed in Missouri approved by FDA

Research assistant Kyle Clark demonstrates how a user would put their saliva into a prototype of a rapid, portable saliva-based COVID-19 test able to return results in 45 minutes in the Sawyer lab at the Biofrontiers Institute at the University of Colorado Boulder . (Photo by Glenn Asakawa/University of Colorado)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -

A Washington University saliva test for the coronavirus has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Missouri's governor said Wednesday.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson lauded the St. Louis-area university for developing the test, which he said will lead to increased testing for the virus.

An Associated Press request for comment to Washington University on Wednesday was not immediately returned.

Meanwhile, Missouri's state health director said he won't follow new recommendations by U.S. officials against testing people who have been in close contact with infected people.

The new guidance was posted earlier this week on the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency previously advised testing for close contacts, but on Monday that was changed to say that testing is no longer recommended for symptom-less people who were within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes.

Missouri health department Director Randall Williams on Wednesday said he doesn't understand why U.S. health officials shifted gears on testing and has been trying to get more information.

"At this point in time, barring something I learn that I don't know yet, that would not be the direction I'd recommend Missouri go," Williams said.

Williams said unless he's presented with "clear evidence" to the contrary, he still encourages Missourians to get tested if needed and as recommended by their doctors.

Parson's administration has pushed for increased testing as part of the governor's reopening plan.

More than 57,000 tests for active cases were reported in Missouri during the past week, according to state health department data and an Associated Press analysis of The COVID Tracking Project data. That's down from about 69,000 tests reported the week before.

The state uses a "box-in" strategy to test everyone at nursing homes and other places where there have been outbreaks and people are in frequent close contact with one another.

Williams also said as college classes resume, his agency is particularly concerned about spread among 20- and 30-year-olds, who Williams described as "super spreaders."

In Boone County, home to the University of Missouri's Columbia campus, cases increased 15% in the past week, from 1,757 to 2,014, according to health department data.

Statewide, at least 78,062 people were reported to have tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday. COVID-19 has been attributed to the deaths of 1,449 people, although deaths have dropped significantly since April and May.

