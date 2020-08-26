Hy-Vee shares timeline for construction of second Springfield store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Hy-Vee confirms to KY3 it is planning a 2021 opening of its second grocery store location in Springfield.

Construction crews for the Iowa-based company already moved dirt on the land near East Sunshine and Washita. Crews will start construction this fall. A member of the Hy-Vee public relations team hopes to release the approximate opening day by the end of 2020.

The city of Springfield approved Hy-Vee’s request to rezone the land in 2012. Hy-Vee operates its first Springfield store at the Kansas and Battlefield intersection.

