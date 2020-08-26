Kansas Expressway extension could begin next fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Work could begin in the fall of 2021 to extend Kansas Expressway south of the Springfield city limits.

Tuesday Greene County Highway Department Assistant Administrator Adam Humphrey updated Springfield City Council on the project, which has been in the making for three decades.

Humphrey told council members the work will take place in two phases. The first will extend Kansas Expressway south to Plainview Road, costing around $20 million. The second phase would connect to Cox Road at Farm Road 190 near the Greene, Christian County line.

Humphrey said his department has spent the past 18 months studying potential environmental impacts along the way, and as of July 31st the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service provided a final opinion on potential impacts, and laid out guidelines Greene County should follow during construction.

Before construction starts next year, Humphrey said Greene County must finalize some rights of way, and award a construction contract.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.