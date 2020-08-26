Advertisement

Laclede County sheriff says fake story lead to Tuesday’s Amber Alert

By Kara Strickland
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -An Amber Alert for a newborn baby girl was issued Tuesday afternoon around 5 p.m. from the Lebanon area.

Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap said the information they were initially given wasn't true.

”The story we were told was the mother had [given birth to] the child on the side of the road and a guy had come up to help the mom and took the baby,” said Sheriff Millsap. “But, that turned out not to be true. “

The sheriff said the baby was actually born in a trailer or camper off of Highway 32 and Highway U, about 20 minutes outside of Lebanon.

”The grandmother of the infant that was born decided to take the mother to the hospital, and one of the guys, now we believe it was probably a guy described to us as Mike, and the biological father said ‘we will take the baby and we will follow you to the hospital,” Sheriff Millsap said. “Well, they never showed."

That’s when the baby’s grandmother called law enforcement and issued an amber alert. About 3 hours later, the sheriff said a relative of the child’s father called the Webster County Sheriff’s Office saying the baby had been given to them.

”We wanted to make sure that baby was OK,” Sheriff Millsap said. “We found the baby in Webster County. The baby was in good health was transported to a local hospital, and then will be placed in the state’s custody. "

The sheriff said he believes outstanding warrants played a part in the situation.

”The premise of all of that or the basis of telling us the false story was the mother had an outstanding warrant, the father, biological father, has several outstanding warrants for his arrest and didn’t want to come to the hospital with the baby, plus they had some children placed with the state previously,” Sheriff Millsap said.

The mother is at a local hospital, but is in custody. Sheriff Millsap said they’re still searching for Steven Bohlinger, the baby’s father, but new charges aren’t likely.

“We’re still trying to piece together some things, but more likely than not we won’t,” Sheriff Millsap said. “He has every right to have possession of the biological child, there is no law in Missouri that says you have to have a baby in the hospital or that you have to bring the baby to a hospital.”

The sheriff said his department worked with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Lebanon Police Department, Lake Area Narcotics and the FBI to investigate the Amber Alert Tuesday.

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating the incident.

