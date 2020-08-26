Missouri State University’s quarantine dorm is getting close to full capacity

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Missouri State University reported an additional 18 students who were recently on campus have tested positive for COVID-19. This comes after the university had 141 cases last week. The quarantine dorm on campus can house up to 73 students and it currently has 57 staying there.

“We’re running very close on that but we still have adequate capacity and we certainly have other space that we can move them into,” David Hall, MSU’s covid-19 response team director, says.

Up until this week, students who lived off campus but needed to isolate were allowed to stay in the dorm, Now, there isn’t enough space to offer that.

“Our best interest is to protect our entire campus community and if we can keep them from spreading it between their roommates, we wanna be able to help do that but our first priority has to be those that are living on campus,” Hall says.

Starting next week, the school is renting out the Q hotel on St. Louis Street. The hotel will provide an additional 140 beds for students who have to quarantine.

“We have to be able to get students out of their residence hall and moved into another space so that we’re not potentially allowing that to continue to spread,” Hall says.

Two MSU freshman say they think the school is handling the return to campus well and students are trying to be as cautious as possible.

“It hasn’t been like ‘oh there’s been a big party and a bunch of people got COVID-19.’ It’s just like one or two cases and they all just end up in the dorm,” Olivia Whitesell says.

“They are randomly testing people too so you could end up with having to go that way,” Ashley Philpot says.

MSU says the spike in cases last week is concerning but not unexpected with 20,000 students on campus.

“Obviously we wanna see zero cases, but in a pandemic that’s unrealistic and whenever we look at it in the context of our community, we certainly don’t see that as an unrealistic number,” Hall says.

The school says by the end of next week it’ll have a better idea of how much quarantine space is needed throughout the semester. If more housing for students is needed, there are other spaces MSU intends to rent out as well.

