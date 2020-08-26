Advertisement

Missouri State University’s quarantine dorm is getting close to full capacity

Missouri State University
Missouri State University(KY3)
By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Missouri State University reported an additional 18 students who were recently on campus have tested positive for COVID-19. This comes after the university had 141 cases last week. The quarantine dorm on campus can house up to 73 students and it currently has 57 staying there.

“We’re running very close on that but we still have adequate capacity and we certainly have other space that we can move them into,” David Hall, MSU’s covid-19 response team director, says.

Up until this week, students who lived off campus but needed to isolate were allowed to stay in the dorm, Now, there isn’t enough space to offer that.

“Our best interest is to protect our entire campus community and if we can keep them from spreading it between their roommates, we wanna be able to help do that but our first priority has to be those that are living on campus,” Hall says.

Starting next week, the school is renting out the Q hotel on St. Louis Street. The hotel will provide an additional 140 beds for students who have to quarantine.

“We have to be able to get students out of their residence hall and moved into another space so that we’re not potentially allowing that to continue to spread,” Hall says.

Two MSU freshman say they think the school is handling the return to campus well and students are trying to be as cautious as possible.

“It hasn’t been like ‘oh there’s been a big party and a bunch of people got COVID-19.’ It’s just like one or two cases and they all just end up in the dorm,” Olivia Whitesell says.

“They are randomly testing people too so you could end up with having to go that way,” Ashley Philpot says.

MSU says the spike in cases last week is concerning but not unexpected with 20,000 students on campus.

“Obviously we wanna see zero cases, but in a pandemic that’s unrealistic and whenever we look at it in the context of our community, we certainly don’t see that as an unrealistic number,” Hall says.

The school says by the end of next week it’ll have a better idea of how much quarantine space is needed throughout the semester. If more housing for students is needed, there are other spaces MSU intends to rent out as well.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mickelson goes low, extends lead in PGA Tour Champions debut at Ozarks National

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The hole Phil Mickelson considered the most important in the second round of his PGA Tour Champions career was not any of the eight he birdied but rather the only one on which he made bogey.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hoping Laura Brings Rain

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
After another very warm and sunny day across the Ozarks on Sunday, we’ll see mainly fair skies, outside of a few high clouds, through the overnight hours and into the day on Monday. Some fair weather clouds will be possible Monday afternoon, but otherwise, we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

News

Legislation to try teens as adults in violent crimes stalls in Missouri House

Updated: 2 hours ago
Andrew Havranek reports.

News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Beware of construction through September at U.S. 60 & U.S. 65

Updated: 2 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

Latest News

News

Convoy of Hope announces its moving headquarters from Springfield to Republic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

News

Legislation to try teens as adults in violent crimes stalls in Missouri House

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Five of the six ideas Governor Mike Parson asked lawmakers to consider to reduce violent crime were passed by the Missouri House of Representatives. The Senate will debate the bills next week.

News

Gov. Mike Parson visits Jordan Valley Community Health Center in Springfield

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Jordan Valley was Governor Parson’s first stop of the day. He also stopped at FCC Behavioral Health in Popular Bluff Tuesday afternoon.

News

Ozark economy recovering faster than national economy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
While some experts are skeptical about the future of the U.S. economy during the rest of the pandemic, some local economists feel optimistic about the state economy.

News

Gov. Mike Parson visits Jordan Valley Community Health Center in Springfield

Updated: 3 hours ago
Kara Strickland reports.

Breaking

AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Missouri Highway Patrol locates baby reported missing from Lebanon, Mo.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Authorities believe the baby was born somewhere in Lebanon Tuesday, maybe near State Highway 32 and State Highway U.