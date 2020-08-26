PPE delivered by state to Boone County Election Center in Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Boxes and boxes of protective gear and cleaning supplies arrived at the Boone County Election Center.

“Things to wipe the screens down, we have face shields, we have masks, we have gloves, we have plexiglass,” said Boone County Clerk Crystal Graddy.

The Arkansas Secretary of State’s Office provided the materials to the county to only be used at poll sites in federal elections.

“To help everyone get through this election dealing with COVID,” Graddy said.

But it’s not just this election that the county has to think about.

”We realize that probably from here on out a lot of this stuff will be utilized in most elections,” Graddy said.

If the county needs materials for special or school elections, they will use supplies bought with county funds.

”We’ve had to get used to the new normal of how things are going to be,” the clerk said.

This election, Boone County will have at least 13 more poll workers than normal.

Some will be taking temperatures, others will be directing people where to go to stay six feet apart.

They're even prepared if someone comes in sick.

“By law, we still if you come in, we check your temperature and you have a fever, we still let that person vote. This is what has been suggested to us by the state: That we have a machine off to the side that we allow them to go vote on and move them out as quickly as possible,” Graddy said.

And if you don’t feel comfortable going to the polls, there’s other options.

”If you just don’t want to come in because you have concerns, get a hold of us, and we’ll fix you up with absentees,” Graddy said.

The supplies that aren’t used for this federal election will be stored and can be used in the next federal election.

