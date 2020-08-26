Springfield Job Center receives $500,000 to help with workforce

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Just five months ago, COVID-19 spread across the nation, causing cities to shut down and thousands to lose their jobs, including for those living right here in the Ozarks.

“For the past five months, I have only been able to work about 30 hours in total,” said Kerrie Craigmyle.

Craigmyle was a bar manager at a concert venue in Springfield, using some of that money as well as refinancing her home, just to help pay for her schooling to become a nurse.

“How am I going to make this work, because if I don’t get to go back to work, then that money I have put aside for school is going to have to go pay my bills until I can find something to cover that,” said Craigmyle.

This caused Craigmyle to worry if her dream of becoming a nurse would ever come true.

“I waited my entire life to do this and now that I am finally doing this and I thought great, I am halfway through it and now I am going to have to stop,” said Craigmyle.

The Missouri Job Center has now received $500,000 from the CARES Act funding. The money will go to help the unemployed and people who want to learn a new career, offering up to $4,000 in paid tuition.

“People can also qualify for training in health care, in IT, and construction, so we have a broad range of programs available,” said Katherine Trombetta, Spokesperson for the Job Center.

The Job Center will also be partnering with many colleges in the area, including Ozarks Technical College who will be offering courses in production and logistics.

Receiving this money has given those like, Craigmyle to finally pursue a career in a field they are passionate about.

“I will be the first college graduate out of my immediate family, from my brother and sister, and my mom and dad, so its a big thing for me as well,” said Craigmyle.

People can enroll now until October 31.

