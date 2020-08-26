Advertisement

Springfield parents react to the first days of virtual learning

Some parents admit they are nervous for what the rest of the school year will look like.
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Parents are hopeful that virtual learning will be the right move for their families. But some are still nervous.

“We were hoping things would be just a little bit smoother since that’s what the school district set expectations that they’d have all the kinks worked out and everything would be good to go Monday,” Ashely Wolf, a Springfield Public School parent said.

Her son is doing half virtual/half seated classes this school year.

She says that her son’s teacher told the students that although school started Monday, they wouldn’t actually start the school year until she sees the class seated on Thursday.

So far she’s not impressed and is hoping for a smoother fall than she experienced last Spring when schools went to virtual learning because of the pandemic.

“I can tell you now my kid learned nothing the last quarter of school,” Wolf says of last year. “He did the work and a guarantee it went through on ear and out the other. He was in robot mode just turning in work to get a grade. If that’s going to be how it is this quarter when they go back to school when it’s eventually offered. They’re going to be behind.”

Springfield Public Schools says they always expect there to be a few things that need to iron our when a new school year begins. This year in particular was on exception.

“The first few days of school are always a little awkward and challenging because we are setting expectations for a new school year,” Stephen Hall from Springfield Public Schools says. “And this year, in particular, we are setting up expectations for a new way of learning. And if that’s a new opportunity for a staff person or a student, that can take a few days to get in sync and figure things out.”

The Launch program creator, who is behind the new digital format being used across the state, is located right here in Springfield. She says call volumes have gone down since the first day of school and she expects that will continue. She is listening to feedback, and working quickly to get it all going.

“I do take it personally and when I say it not only did a create it but my child is also using the program,” Nichole Lemmon says. “My friend’s children are using the program. We really do want you to have the best experience and if you’re not I want to know. I want to fix it for you. I want to make it right for you.”

If you have any issues with the Launch program she suggests using this online form instead of calling. She says they will likely be able to get to you quicker that way. That can be found HERE.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Data breach reported at Evangel University

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Alumni and donors the target of a data breach at Evangel University

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Laura to be a near miss for much of the Ozarks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
After another very warm and sunny day across the Ozarks on Sunday, we’ll see mainly fair skies, outside of a few high clouds, through the overnight hours and into the day on Monday. Some fair weather clouds will be possible Monday afternoon, but otherwise, we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

Local

Springfield Job Center receives $500,000 to help with workforce

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Christine Morton
Springfield's Job Center got hundreds of thousands of dollars of emergency coronavirus relief money to help people find a new job. People could get up to $4,000 for training, a huge opportunity at a time when many lost their jobs after the pandemic hit. Christine Morton spoke with a woman who's benefiting.

News

Federal funding for education comes to Greene County through CARES Act

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Application process for education funding through the CARES Act.

Latest News

News

Mickelson goes low, extends lead in PGA Tour Champions debut at Ozarks National

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The hole Phil Mickelson considered the most important in the second round of his PGA Tour Champions career was not any of the eight he birdied but rather the only one on which he made bogey.

News

Missouri State University’s quarantine dorm is getting close to full capacity

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Missouri State University reported an additional 18 students who were recently on campus have tested positive for COVID-19. This comes after the university had 141 cases last week. The quarantine dorm on campus can house up to 73 students and it currently has 57 staying there.

Local

Kansas Expressway extension in Springfield could begin as soon as next fall

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brian Vandenberg
Work could begin in the fall of 2021 to extend Kansas Expressway south of the Springfield city limits.

News

Legislation to try teens as adults in violent crimes stalls in Missouri House

Updated: 14 hours ago
Andrew Havranek reports.

News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Beware of construction through September at U.S. 60 & U.S. 65

Updated: 15 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Convoy of Hope announces its moving headquarters from Springfield to Republic

Updated: 15 hours ago
Sara Forhetz reports.