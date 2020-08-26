Springfield parents react to the first days of virtual learning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Parents are hopeful that virtual learning will be the right move for their families. But some are still nervous.

“We were hoping things would be just a little bit smoother since that’s what the school district set expectations that they’d have all the kinks worked out and everything would be good to go Monday,” Ashely Wolf, a Springfield Public School parent said.

Her son is doing half virtual/half seated classes this school year.

She says that her son’s teacher told the students that although school started Monday, they wouldn’t actually start the school year until she sees the class seated on Thursday.

So far she’s not impressed and is hoping for a smoother fall than she experienced last Spring when schools went to virtual learning because of the pandemic.

“I can tell you now my kid learned nothing the last quarter of school,” Wolf says of last year. “He did the work and a guarantee it went through on ear and out the other. He was in robot mode just turning in work to get a grade. If that’s going to be how it is this quarter when they go back to school when it’s eventually offered. They’re going to be behind.”

Springfield Public Schools says they always expect there to be a few things that need to iron our when a new school year begins. This year in particular was on exception.

“The first few days of school are always a little awkward and challenging because we are setting expectations for a new school year,” Stephen Hall from Springfield Public Schools says. “And this year, in particular, we are setting up expectations for a new way of learning. And if that’s a new opportunity for a staff person or a student, that can take a few days to get in sync and figure things out.”

The Launch program creator, who is behind the new digital format being used across the state, is located right here in Springfield. She says call volumes have gone down since the first day of school and she expects that will continue. She is listening to feedback, and working quickly to get it all going.

“I do take it personally and when I say it not only did a create it but my child is also using the program,” Nichole Lemmon says. “My friend’s children are using the program. We really do want you to have the best experience and if you’re not I want to know. I want to fix it for you. I want to make it right for you.”

If you have any issues with the Launch program she suggests using this online form instead of calling. She says they will likely be able to get to you quicker that way. That can be found HERE.

