Springfield Public Schools announces possible COVID-19 exposures at 2 schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield Public Schools announced it is working in collaboration with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to track possible exposures of COVID-19 inside two schools.

SPS made notifications to individuals who might potentially be impacted by the following COVID-19 exposures:

August 25

Reed Academy: An individual who attended the sixth grade orientation event at Reed on August 20 has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was in the building from approximately 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. on August 20. Interaction with and exposure to the positive COVID-19 case are considered limited. As a result, any other individuals within the building during that timeframe are not considered direct contacts; however, they should monitor for symptoms and contact a healthcare provider if symptoms develop.

Gray Elementary: An individual associated with the YMCA before- and after-school program at Gray Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19. Any person who had close contact with the individual who tested positive will be directly contacted and provided specific guidance. All others are encouraged to monitor for symptoms and immediately contact their healthcare provider if symptoms develop.

