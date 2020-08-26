Advertisement

Springfield’s One Door assistance center is moving

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Soon those facing homelessness or at risk of losing their home will go to a different location for assistance in Springfield.

One Door, the place designed to be a one-stop shop for help, is moving to the O’Reilly Center for Hope at 1518 East Dale. Community Partnership of the Ozarks bought the building with the help of donors like the O’Reilly family. 

One Door, a part of CPO, has been at the Springfield Affordable Housing Center on East Central since its start in 2013.  It’s a one-stop shop for those in a housing crisis, connecting those with things like shelter services and rental assistance.  The organization quickly outgrew the current space. 

Organizers will try to provide a wide range of services to help people get back on their feet. Partners like Burrell Behavioral Health, Consumer Credit Counseling, Isabel’s House, and Legal Services of Southern Missouri will be able to have more of a presence, because they have much more space.  This move comes as they’re seeing an increase in calls for help.

“This could be very good timing. I mean, we certainly didn’t plan on doing that during the middle of a global pandemic and that has brought some challenges,” said Adam Bodendieck, CPO Director of Homeless Services. “But it could end up being very fortuitous.”

One Door will close beginning Thursday for two days during the move. The organization will resume helping people on Monday by phone only. The number is (417) 225-7499. The following week, September 8, One Door will begin taking walk-ins at the new location.

