Taney County Health Department reports 3 more deaths from COVID-19

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -

The Taney County Health Department announced three more deaths related to COVID-19.

Health leaders report a total of 14 deaths since the pandemic began.

The victims lived at a nursing facility. The health department continues to work with local nursing home facilities and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MODHSS).

Taney County confirms 542 cases, 201 under investigation, 14 deaths, and 122 recovered. For more information contact the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544.

