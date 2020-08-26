Tiger Woods bringing all-stars to Ozarks next month

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - On Tuesday, September 22, Tiger Woods will lead a quadruplet of golfing giants to the Ozarks for a charity round of golf.

Tiger will team with World No. 3 Justin Thomas to represent Team USA and compete against Team Europe fielded by Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.

