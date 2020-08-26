Advertisement

Tiger Woods bringing all-stars to Ozarks next month

The event will officially open Payne's Valley in Ridgedale
Tiger Woods and Johnny Morris discuss opening Payne's Valley.
Tiger Woods and Johnny Morris discuss opening Payne's Valley.(KYTV)
By Chad Plein
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - On Tuesday, September 22, Tiger Woods will lead a quadruplet of golfing giants to the Ozarks for a charity round of golf.

Tiger will team with World No. 3 Justin Thomas to represent Team USA and compete against Team Europe fielded by Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.

Click here for OzarksSportsZone.com’s complete story.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Mickelson gets wire-to-wire win in PGA Tour Champions debut at Ozarks National

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The wire-to-wire victory made Mickelson the 20th player to win on the 50-and-over-tour in his debut, not to mention gave him some much-needed confidence after a missed cut at The Northern Trust knocked him from the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

News

Chiefs have pieces in place to defend Super Bowl title

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
After winning first Super Bowl in 50 years last season, the Kansas City Chiefs hope to make it a short wait for a third title in franchise history.

News

Mickelson goes low, extends lead in PGA Tour Champions debut at Ozarks National

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The hole Phil Mickelson considered the most important in the second round of his PGA Tour Champions career was not any of the eight he birdied but rather the only one on which he made bogey.

Sports

Phil Mickelson Debuts on Champions Tour in Ozarks

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT
|
By Mark Spillane
Phil Mickelson debuts on PGA Champions Tour at Ozarks National.

Latest News

News

Chiefs encouraging fans who show up to keep their masks on

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The roughly 2,000 season ticket holders that were allowed to watch the workout were required to wear masks, just as fans will be when 22% of capacity is allowed for the season opener Sept. 10 against Houston.

KY3

Mickelson shoots 61, takes lead in PGA Tour Champions debut at Ozarks National

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:34 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Mickelson finished with 11 birdies and shot a 10-under 61 to take a one-shot lead over David McKenzie.

News

Royals sign multiyear TV deal to remain with FOX Sports KC

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The number of years and financial terms were not disclosed Monday.

Sports

Dodgers remember late Kobe Bryant with pregame tribute on his birthday

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Los Angeles Dodgers honored Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 42nd birthday with a pregame ceremony.

Sports

Harvick dominates at Dover for 7th Cup victory of the season

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT
Kevin Harvick regained the NASCAR Cup Series victory lead with his seventh, dominating Sunday at Dover International Speedway.

News

Takuma Sato wins 2nd Indy 500 as race ends under yellow

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Takuma Sato has won his second Indianapolis 500 after Spencer Pigot crashed heavily exiting Turn 4, bringing out the caution with five laps remaining and forcing what had been a thrilling race to end under caution.