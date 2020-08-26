Advertisement

Too Little Rain! Farmers hoping the skies open up

Dry for now, hoping for rain this weekend
By Leah Hill
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

When we are this dry, you may be tempted to water your plants more. However, too much water at one time can cause more harm than good.

Curtis Millsap, with Millsap Creek Farms, said, “Not only are we not getting rain, but any water that’s in the soil, is leaving the soil really quickly because of the heat.”

Some of his crops have not liked the heat.

“Things like head lettuce, celery, and cilantro, and basil and those kinds of things that don’t like heat, they’ve had a less productive summer,” Millsap said.

This month, we have not even had a quarter-inch of rain in Springfield.

July saw nearly an inch of below-average rainfall.

“It’s the Ozarks, right, we always say you’re not serious about raising vegetables unless you’re ready to irrigate them,” Millsap said.

Installing new Irrigations has put a strain on the farm.

“We’re running it 18-hours a day, just to keep up,” Millsap said.

That may seem like a lot of water, but Millsap is careful not to make a common mistake of too much water. This can create runoff and hurt your plans because the water will not soak into their deeper roots.

“One of the interesting things that happen when we get really dry like this is we get a dry subsoil layer. So even if you water quite a bit and get the surface wet, down lower, like two or three inches, you may still have dry soil,” Millsap said.

Instead, slowly water the plants, or use a drip watering system to get to those deeper soils.

Rain in the forecast this week could spell an end to the drought. Remnants of Hurricane Laura are forecasted to make their way into the Ozarks. This will bring some much-needed moisture, and rain chances through next week.

The areas forecasted with the highest amounts of rain will be the southeastern Ozarks. Along I-44 and northbound, expect below a half-inch of rainfall. This rain will greatly depend on the path of Hurricane Laura.

