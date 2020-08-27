5 months since COVID-19 hit the nation; where are we now?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

In March COVID-19 brought the Ozarks and the world to a standstill, leaving health leaders scrambling to figure out how to fight the virus.

“As with any virus, it’s always challenging because viruses are very crafty in how they present themselves and their extreme desire to survive,” said Julie Warner.

Mercy Hospital’s Julie Warner says once people thought they had the virus figured out, everything changed.

“Initially, we thought the virus was respiratory, but then it has changed, glitched a little bit, and have gone more into, you can have stomach problems as far as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea,” said Warner.

Warner says that led to changes in the way doctors cared for patients.

“In the beginning, we were told put people on ventilators right away, and then as time has gone by that’s probably not the best thing to do, seeing that individuals that were on the ventilators didn’t have the best outcomes,” said Warner.

But, she says there are recommendations that have stayed the same such as good hand washing and wearing a mask to protect yourself and others.

“If you’re sick you stay home, isolate yourself as best as you can, and until and if you need to go to a doctor or hospital," said Warner.

Warner says she doesn’t know if the virus can ever be eradicated, but she says is hopeful a treatment, like a vaccine, is ready soon.

‘Vaccines are a very appropriate thing to use against viruses, and with this many people working on a vaccine, I do think they will be successful, and I do know some vaccines are in a human trial, so hopefully, fingers crossed and prayers going up that they will be successful so we can eliminate the risk of coronavirus,” said Warner.

Governor Parson announced a saliva-based COVID-19 test which was developed in Missouri has been approved by the FDA, results would be returned within 45 minutes.

