Abbott working on rapid COVID-19 test

A rapid COVID-19 test has received emergency use authorization from the food and drug administration.

The Binaxnow COVID-19 AG card is an antigen test -- made by Abbott -- that can detect the virus in just 15 minutes. Studies done by Abbott and several research universities found this test correctly identifies positive cases 97 percent of the time...

And has an accurate negative reading 98 percent of the time. The tests false negative rate was less than three percent.

Abbott says the test will cost five dollars. It also comes with a free mobile app to display results.

