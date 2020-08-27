Advertisement

Arkansas authorities investigate permits issued without driving test

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas authorities said Thursday that as many as 1,100 applicants may have been approved for driver’s licenses without taking a driving test after three employees were fired for not following proper procedures.

Arkansas State Police said the civilian employees worked at the agency’s Jonesboro driver’s license testing office. They were terminated Wednesday after the irregularities were discovered, and the State Police said it has opened a criminal investigation.

The state is sending letters to more than 1,100 applicants who were issued driver test permits from the Jonesboro office between May 4 and August 17. The permits certified that an applicant had passed the written and skills portions of the test and cleared them for a license.

Any licenses issued based on the Jonesboro permits from that time period could be invalidated by the end of September unless the applicant contacts State Police to certify that they had taken a skills test.

State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said the agency’s investigation at this point is focusing on the procedures and how the permits were issued.

“There is no evidence at the moment of anyone doing it for profit,” he said.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

