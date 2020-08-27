Arkansas hospitalizations drop to six-week lows; cases of COVID-19 rising though

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says hospitalizations from COVID-19 around dropped to levels from six weeks ago.

He briefed the state Thursday from Little Rock.

Gov. Hutchinson Briefing Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson shares latest on Hurricane Laura, cases of COVID-19 | WATCH LIVE HERE Posted by KY3 on Thursday, August 27, 2020

Health leaders report 443 hospitalizations statewide, which is a decline by two from Wednesday. Arkansas State Health Director Dr. Jose Romero says the state is in a good position for the availability of beds.

The state added an additional 722 cases of COVID-19 Thursday. Health leaders say seven patients died from the virus in the last 24 hours.

