Arkansas hospitalizations drop to six-week lows; cases of COVID-19 rising though
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says hospitalizations from COVID-19 around dropped to levels from six weeks ago.
He briefed the state Thursday from Little Rock.
Health leaders report 443 hospitalizations statewide, which is a decline by two from Wednesday. Arkansas State Health Director Dr. Jose Romero says the state is in a good position for the availability of beds.
The state added an additional 722 cases of COVID-19 Thursday. Health leaders say seven patients died from the virus in the last 24 hours.
