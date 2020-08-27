Advertisement

Arkansas hospitalizations drop to six-week lows; cases of COVID-19 rising though

The governor briefed the state Thursday from Little Rock.
The governor briefed the state Thursday from Little Rock.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says hospitalizations from COVID-19 around dropped to levels from six weeks ago.

He briefed the state Thursday from Little Rock.

Gov. Hutchinson Briefing

Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson shares latest on Hurricane Laura, cases of COVID-19 | WATCH LIVE HERE

Posted by KY3 on Thursday, August 27, 2020

Health leaders report 443 hospitalizations statewide, which is a decline by two from Wednesday. Arkansas State Health Director Dr. Jose Romero says the state is in a good position for the availability of beds.

The state added an additional 722 cases of COVID-19 Thursday. Health leaders say seven patients died from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Missouri AG’s Office settles lawsuit with city of Marshfield over traffic ticket quota

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has settled a lawsuit with the city of Marshfield for allegedly enforcing a traffic ticket quota.

News

Arkansas reports 222 coronavirus cases in public schools

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The state began releasing details on virus cases at public school districts Thursday, four days into the new school year.

Local

Reeds Spring School District faces lawsuit over sexual misconduct of student

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Reeds Spring School District faces a federal lawsuit over alleged sexual misconduct of a student at Reeds Spring High School.

News

ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for woman reported missing from Springfield

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a woman missing from Springfield.

National

Dog food sold nationwide recalled over salmonella concern

Updated: 1 hour ago
The recall affects Nature’s Menu Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken and Quail.

Latest News

News

‘Alarming’ spike in virus hospitalizations in St. Louis area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The St. Louis region has been hit harder by the pandemic than any other area of Missouri.

News

Walmart may join Microsoft in bid for video app TikTok

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Walmart said in a statement that a partnership with Microsoft and TikTok could help it grow its advertising business and reach more shoppers.

News

Police investigate past incidents in case of father accused of killing Bolivar, Mo. child

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Linda Simmons
Investigators say Chad Baker killed his son Logan outside a home. Chad Baker faces a first-degree murder charge in the case.

News

Police investigate past incidents in case of father accused of killing Bolivar, Mo. child

Updated: 2 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Deluge or disappointment? It depends...

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Remnants of Laura will move into the far southeastern Ozarks tonight bringing some heavy rain for some. Additional chances for rain will return this weekend.