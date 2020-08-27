Advertisement

Arkansas reports 222 coronavirus cases in public schools

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -

Arkansas is reporting at least 222 students, teachers and staff at its public schools are actively infected with the coronavirus.

The state began releasing details on virus cases at public school districts Thursday, four days into the new school year.

The state is releasing numbers at districts that have more than five confirmed cases. A rkansas’ public schools have about 480,000 students and more than 69,000 teachers and staff. The state reported seven more deaths from COVID-19 and two fewer people hospitalized with the illness.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Missouri AG’s Office settles lawsuit with city of Marshfield over traffic ticket quota

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has settled a lawsuit with the city of Marshfield for allegedly enforcing a traffic ticket quota.

Local

Reeds Spring School District faces lawsuit over sexual misconduct of student

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Reeds Spring School District faces a federal lawsuit over alleged sexual misconduct of a student at Reeds Spring High School.

News

ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for woman reported missing from Springfield

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a woman missing from Springfield.

National

Dog food sold nationwide recalled over salmonella concern

Updated: 1 hour ago
The recall affects Nature’s Menu Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken and Quail.

Latest News

News

Arkansas hospitalizations drop to six-week lows; cases of COVID-19 rising though

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Governor Hutchinson briefed the state Thursday from Little Rock.

News

‘Alarming’ spike in virus hospitalizations in St. Louis area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The St. Louis region has been hit harder by the pandemic than any other area of Missouri.

News

Walmart may join Microsoft in bid for video app TikTok

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Walmart said in a statement that a partnership with Microsoft and TikTok could help it grow its advertising business and reach more shoppers.

News

Police investigate past incidents in case of father accused of killing Bolivar, Mo. child

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Linda Simmons
Investigators say Chad Baker killed his son Logan outside a home. Chad Baker faces a first-degree murder charge in the case.

News

Police investigate past incidents in case of father accused of killing Bolivar, Mo. child

Updated: 2 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Deluge or disappointment? It depends...

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Remnants of Laura will move into the far southeastern Ozarks tonight bringing some heavy rain for some. Additional chances for rain will return this weekend.