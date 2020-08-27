Advertisement

As CDC updates online COVID-19 testing guidelines, Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. continues to follow its own

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its online guidelines for coronavirus testing, saying people exposed to the virus, but not showing symptoms may not need to get tested.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says it thinks the updated online guidelines are targeted more towards communities where testing isn’t widely available, but that isn’t a concern here.

“With COVID, it’s very important to take the local context into account,” Nancy Yoon, Chief Medical Officer for the health department, says. “So we are very fortunate in our community to have enough testing available so even though they did change and modify their guidelines, it really won’t change what we’re doing here.”

Mercy even has more testing opportunities now.

“It allows us, rather than having a 24 to 48-hour turnaround for those commercial tests. We’re often times even able to get a three to four-hour turnaround and not use our rapid test that we’re saving for for those patients that are in-patient,” Lacy Phillips, Mercy’s Executive Director of Quality and Patient Safety, says.

The CDC’s online testing guidelines say, if you come into close contact with someone who is positive but don’t have symptoms, you may not need to get tested. Close contact is anyone within six feet or being together for more than 15 minutes.

“We know that COVID-19 is highly transmissible, so anytime you’re within close contact to a confirmed case, you do have a high likelihood of getting the virus yourself,” Yoon says.

Because of that, the health department is still following its own guidelines for testing recommendations. Testing is a key piece in identifying people who are positive or may have been infected. Mercy says it’s not updating its testing criteria either.

“If you are an individual who is interested in getting tested or has been in close contact with an individual that has been positive for COVID-19 and you are without symptoms, we would absolutely want you to reach out to your primary care physician,” Phillips says.

If the health department contacts you because you may have been exposed to someone with the virus, it is still recommending for you to get tested 5-7 days after you were exposed, even if you don’t have symptoms.

