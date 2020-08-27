Advertisement

‘Baby Lives Matter’ mural painted at Planned Parenthood location in Charlotte

Someone painted a “Baby Lives Matter” mural at a Planned Parenthood location in Charlotte.
Someone painted a “Baby Lives Matter” mural at a Planned Parenthood location in Charlotte.(Source: Sky 3/WBTV)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Someone painted a “Baby Lives Matter” mural at a Planned Parenthood location in Charlotte.

WBTV’s Sky 3 helicopter saw the mural from above and reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to find out what happened.

CMPD said it got a call on Wednesday about vandalism to the road on South Torrence Street.

The incident is being investigated and the Charlotte Department of Transportation has been notified, according to police.

