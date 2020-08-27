CATCH-A-CROOK: Security video shows two men stealing from a Springfield church

The two men stole equipment and propane tanks. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.

In this week's Catch a Crook, Greene County detectives are looking for two men who raided a couple of sheds behind a Springfield church. Deputy Jason Winston says it appears the men have a system and could be tied to other theft cases.

Both men wore face coverings and gloves. (KY3)

Security video from Calvary Christian Assembly of God shows a truck pull onto the property on August 16 just before 9:30 p.m. The man loops around and returns later in the same truck, along with another man in a white minivan. The church is located in the 9000 block of W. State Highway 266.

The thieves used an older model gray and maroon pickup and a white minivan. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Surveillance video shows one man breaking into the first shed around 10:50 p.m.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office says the first man broke into a shed. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Deputy Winston says the thieves cleared out both storage sheds and took their time doing it. A sign on the shed warns there are security cameras on the property. Both thieves wore face coverings and gloves.

A sign on the shed door warns of security cameras on the property. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

They loaded up their vehicles and didn’t leave the property until about 1:45 a.m. Investigators say the church lost about $1,000 in lawn equipment, propane tanks, and electrical gear.

The two men stole several tanks of propane. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The vehicles are described as a late 1980′s or early 1990′s red and gray Chevy Silverado or GMC Sierra and a white minivan with black paint on the lower left side of the front bumper.

If you recognize the men, or have seen these vehicles, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.

