CATCH-A-CROOK: Security video shows two men stealing from a Springfield church
Greene County detectives say the thieves could be connected to other burglaries in the area.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
In this week's Catch a Crook, Greene County detectives are looking for two men who raided a couple of sheds behind a Springfield church. Deputy Jason Winston says it appears the men have a system and could be tied to other theft cases.
Security video from Calvary Christian Assembly of God shows a truck pull onto the property on August 16 just before 9:30 p.m. The man loops around and returns later in the same truck, along with another man in a white minivan. The church is located in the 9000 block of W. State Highway 266.
Surveillance video shows one man breaking into the first shed around 10:50 p.m.
Deputy Winston says the thieves cleared out both storage sheds and took their time doing it. A sign on the shed warns there are security cameras on the property. Both thieves wore face coverings and gloves.
They loaded up their vehicles and didn’t leave the property until about 1:45 a.m. Investigators say the church lost about $1,000 in lawn equipment, propane tanks, and electrical gear.
The vehicles are described as a late 1980′s or early 1990′s red and gray Chevy Silverado or GMC Sierra and a white minivan with black paint on the lower left side of the front bumper.
If you recognize the men, or have seen these vehicles, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.
