Drury, Evangel University see decrease in fall enrollment

Enrollment not as low as anticipated
By Kara Strickland
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The pandemic had many colleges worried they’d see a big drop in enrollment, but that hasn’t necessarily been the case in the Springfield area.

While Drury University and Evangel University both saw a decrease in enrollment this fall, it wasn’t as bad as either anticipated. Both colleges said they are hopeful to bounce back this spring and into next fall.

“Our estimate was coming in at maybe 1,390, and 1,400 seemed kind of optimistic, but we were happy to be able to beat that prediction,” said Drury Executive Vice President of Enrollment Kevin Kropt.

There were 1,417 students on campus when classes began, compared to 1,469 at this time last year, Drury said in a news release. Kropt said enrollment is down just 3.5%, about 50 fewer students than last fall.

”So, that’s a smaller than expected class for 4 years," he said.

Kropt said there has been an increase in interest for future semesters, which makes him hopeful.

”We’ve heard from a number of students who are just taking a break from college in the fall and look to be starting in the spring,” Kropt said.

The university also launched their new Drury GO program, offering non-traditional options, like online.

”We launched Drury GO in June, and we knew it would take some time to get in the hearts and the minds of the prospective students, and even our current students to get that message out. What we have seen is an uptick in interest in terms of inquires about the program,” said Drury GO Executive Vice President of Enrollment Kimbrea Browning.

Browning said enrollment for the first session of this fall has closed, but official enrollment numbers for the program won’t be out until December.

“It’s hard to predict anything right now, I could say that we want 500 students, but that’s a number that has to be mapped our and planned out,” Browning said. “We don’t want to be alarmists, we are not at all in fear or worried about where we are going to land, we’re just going to follow it and we’re going to do our best to reach out to as many students and show them why Drury GO is the best route they can take.”

Over at Evangel University, the fall semester arrived with enrollment down nearly 5% from last fall.

“We looked at contingencies for 5%, 10%, 15% all the way up to 20%,” said Chris Belcher, their Vice President of Enrollment.

Belcher said despite the decrease, the numbers aren’t all bad.

”We do have some bright spots,” he said. “Our online programs are going to be up a few and graduate programs are going to be up as well and our seminary is doing really well, seeing a surge in student enrollment there. “

Evangel has seen a slight decrease in international students.

Drury tells KY3 they have seen the same number of international students this year as last year. That is because the university offered an online program for students who wanted to stay in their home country this semester.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

