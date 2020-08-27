ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for woman reported missing from Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a woman missing from Springfield.

Britnee Celeste Umbenhower, 21, disappeared from a home at 2235 North Travis in Springfield Wednesday. She suffers from autism. Police say she does not know the area well. Police say she was last sighted near Rare Breed in downtown Springfield.

She is 5′2″, 180 pounds. She has brown hair, green eyes. She was last seen wearing a green and plaid shirt, leggings and glasses.

If you see her, you should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1786.

